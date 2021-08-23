Let's learn from COVID to impose restrictions on tricycles, motorcycles in cities - NRSA

Listen to article

The Head of Regulation, Inspection and Compliance at the Ghana Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Kwame Koduah Atuahene is calling for some bold decisions to be taken on the use of tricycles and motorcycles especially in the cities, Accra and Kumasi.

The Authority says the move will help the country end the year on a positive note in terms of road carnage.

He suggested that stakeholders should consider lessons from the COVID-19 management approach by imposing some restrictions on the use of motorcycles and tricycles for some two or three months to slow down its related fatalities.

Mr. Atuahene explains that a review of the road user contribution to crashes over the last ten years show that, motorcycle that use to rank 8th is either the 1st or 2nd now, while considerable gains have been made in reducing bus-occupant and pedestrian-related fatalities over the same period.

"Pedestrian-related fatalities used to be about 43% but down to about 36%, passenger-related deaths down from 23% to 16-18%%, child-related deaths are going down but somehow motor cycle/ tricycle related issues appear to be taking center stage and again if we were to look at that category closely, they are happening in Accra, Kumasi, Eastern, and some parts of Central region."

The Road Safety expert said unlike some areas of the country which are known to have challenges with transportation and thus depend on motor cycles, the situation is worst in urbanized areas. However, he noted, it is in these urbanized areas where the fatalities occur.

“The urbanized areas where access to vehicles for transportation isn’t very bad, is coincidentally where most of the incidents are recorded because we have become very indisciplined. They don’t abide by any traffic regulation and indulge in all the excesses to swell up the numbers."

He drew the nation’s attention to the Northern regions where the main source of transportation are motor bikes with low numbers of fatalities, “however come to Accra and Kumasi and you will see the way motor cyclist disrespect road traffic regulations, leading to pedestrian-cyclist collisions among others."

According to him, he has not seen much effort on the side of the police in regulating motorcycles in Accra and Kumasi.

“We don’t see such accidents in Sunyani, and the towns up North, so how difficult should it be for Accra and Kumasi to enforce the laws?”

He insisted the police needs to be creative in ways in making motor riders obey traffic regulations especially in the cities including the wearing of helmet, reflective gears and others to avoid the numerous fatalities that are being recorded.

He called on the police to focus on increasing enforcement of the motorcycle-related laws in urban areas to help minimise road crashes.