ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.08.2021 Headlines

Forensic and Pathology Department to investigate Abesim murder case

Forensic and Pathology Department to investigate Abesim murder case
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare has directed the Forensic and Pathology Department of the Ghana Police Service Hospital in Accra to conduct thorough investigations on the mortal remains of the murdered teens in Abesim, Sunyani.

The directive came after Mr. Dampare together with his entourage from the Sunyani District Police Headquarters visited the crime scene to ascertain for themselves the murder incident.

The team at the Police Hospital in Accra has been charged to provide full forensic and pathology reports on the remains of the teenagers to assist expedite the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of the act.

The news of the 12 and 15-year-old murdered teens comes shortly after a similar incident involving ritual killing occurred in Kasoa in the Greater Accra Region.

News coming from JoyPrime on the crime scene suggests that the arrest of a 28-year-old Richard Appiah as the prime suspect and a second suspect whose name has been withheld for investigation purposes.

Mr. Dampare has further given directives for the parents and relations of the deceased to undergo psychological therapy to manage the trauma from the death of the children.

Abila Abagi
Abila Abagi

News ContributorPage: AbilaAbagi

Attachments

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo hiding behind Agenda 111 project to raise cash to finance Bawumia 2024 campaign — Adaklu MP
23.08.2021 | Headlines
Record shows that NPP builds for NDC to destroy, I dare any analyst to challenge me — Gabby
23.08.2021 | Headlines
We want to break the 8 to protect Ghana from Mahama the Disaster – Gabby
23.08.2021 | Headlines
You destroyed what you inherited from Mills, sent Ghana to IMF when there was no crisis – Gabby jabs Mahama
23.08.2021 | Headlines
Samira Bawumia honoured at 2021 Ghana Beauty Queen Awards
23.08.2021 | Headlines
Gov’t will consider setting up gerontology units in hospitals to aid ageing population — Bawumia
23.08.2021 | Headlines
GHS to meet manufacturers of Pfizer vaccines today
23.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to meet Pfizer in Germany for establishment of Vaccine Institute in Ghana
22.08.2021 | Headlines
Let’s build the National Cathedral together to glorify God, think about it – Bawumia to Ghanaians
22.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line