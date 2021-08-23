Forensic and Pathology Department to investigate Abesim murder case

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare has directed the Forensic and Pathology Department of the Ghana Police Service Hospital in Accra to conduct thorough investigations on the mortal remains of the murdered teens in Abesim, Sunyani.

The directive came after Mr. Dampare together with his entourage from the Sunyani District Police Headquarters visited the crime scene to ascertain for themselves the murder incident.

The team at the Police Hospital in Accra has been charged to provide full forensic and pathology reports on the remains of the teenagers to assist expedite the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of the act.

The news of the 12 and 15-year-old murdered teens comes shortly after a similar incident involving ritual killing occurred in Kasoa in the Greater Accra Region.

News coming from JoyPrime on the crime scene suggests that the arrest of a 28-year-old Richard Appiah as the prime suspect and a second suspect whose name has been withheld for investigation purposes.

Mr. Dampare has further given directives for the parents and relations of the deceased to undergo psychological therapy to manage the trauma from the death of the children.