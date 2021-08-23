Akufo-Addo hiding behind Agenda 111 project to raise cash to finance Bawumia 2024 campaign — Adaklu MP

Listen to article

Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu Constituency, Kwame Governs Agbodza has alleged that President Akufo-Addo is hiding behind his Agenda 111 Project to fund the Presidential ambitions of his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Last week, the President at a ceremony in the Ashanti Region launched the Agenda 111 project aiming to bridge the health infrastructure gap in the country.

Raising questions over the selection process of contractors for the various hospital projects, Kwame Governs Agbodza says he suspects President Akufo-Addo wants to take advantage of the project to raise funds to finance Dr. Bawumia for President in the next general elections.

“For the first time in our history a President has decided to personally select contractors and consultants for 88 projects, perhaps, as I am hearing, just to raise funds for Dr. Bawumia,” the Adaklu MP in an interview on TV3’s New Day show on Monday.

Jumping to the defence of President Akufo-Addo, a former Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem North, Mr Dennis Aboagye has described the allegations as false.

According to him, if that was the motive of the President, the cost of the hospitals being built would have been higher when compared to hospitals built by the former government and not cheaper.

“It is not true that the president is personally selecting contractors, it is not the president, it is at the office of the chief of staff. It is a palpable falsehood that the president is picking contractors to raise funds for Dr. Bawumia.

“Even these hospitals we are building they are 50 per cent cheaper than the hospitals the NDC built and so if anybody wanted to steal money we would have built the hospital at the cost higher than what they did,” Mr. Dennis Aboagye said.

Under the Agenda 111 Hospitals, government has set sight on completing 88 hospitals in the next 18 months.

Once the project is completed, Ghanaians all over the country are expected to have access to quality health care from well-equipped facilities.