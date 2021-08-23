We won't condone wrong practices – Shai-Osudoku DCE warns cement factory

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Shai-Osudoku District Assembly, Daniel Akuffo says, although he wants the district to be developed, he will however not allow developers to put up structures without securing permits.

Mr. Daniel Akuffo gave the caution in an interview with the media after his outfit moved to stop the construction of a new cement factory along the Shai Hills, a project allegedly being undertaken without the necessary permits. Some tools and equipment of the contractors were seized.

There are reports that the cement factory is being put up by a Chinese firm near the Shai Hills in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

Reports indicate that the project is two months away from completion, but lacks the requisite permit from the District Assembly and the Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

Mr. Daniel Akuffo said the Assembly is aware the investor has some investments in the district and that there was a proposal to set up a cement factory.

“They have not submitted any drawings to the Assembly because we have a special planning committee where we have the EPA and some other agencies and departments serving on the committee responsible for analysing documents and assessing sites earmarked for certain projects so that when you are given a permit, we know that, the location will not create any problem. I always say that as a developing district, we appreciate having businesses springing up in the District to boost the local economy, but the right thing needs to be done to ensure Shai-Osudoku District is well planned devoid of any negative environmental impact.”

Mr. Akuffo seized the opportunity to advise investors that even before one purchases land he/she should inform the Assembly on the kind of project and per the planning scheme, the person will be advised on whether the location will serve its intended purpose.

“There are a lot of business prospects here at Shai-Osudoku District. There are areas reserved for estate development, filling stations, areas for farming/agriculture and areas for residential purposes. We are here to plan the district well and beautifully, and it is my hope that someday we will have beautiful places here just like Trasacco estate, he touted.

