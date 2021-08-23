U/E/R: Don't walk, ride or drive in rains — GNFS urges public to adhere to safety precaution ahead of heavy rains

As part of measures to help safeguard lives and property in the wake of the rains, the Upper East Regional branch of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has advised the general public not to walk, ride or drive in rains.

This was made known by the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, DO3 Nibonu Calestus in an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, Capital of the Upper East Region.

DO3 Nibonu stated that the habit of most people is often trying to rush home through the rain rather than looking for safer place is worrying.

He added that the dangers are that, one could be hit with a flying object, a falling electricity wire or pole and vision may be impaired.

DO3 Nibonu further advised the general public especially parents to always remember to switch off all electrical gadgets when leaving the house.

He added that, under normal circumstances, these electrical fittings should have been checked before the onset of the rains.

DO3 Nibonu said as the rains get heavier, walls are getting wet and weaker and "we can all get electrocuted if these connections are not right."

According to him, power fluctuations are capable of causing sparks in the sockets, which can result in fire.

He further advised parents not to allow their children to sleep close to walls especially in the mud houses nor pass wires under carpets as these actions are all recipes for disaster.

DO3 Nibonu however urges the public to call on the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) emergency line 112 in time of disaster.