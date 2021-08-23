ModernGhana logo
23.08.2021

2 brothers face court for spraying pepper into the eyes of two men at Teiman

Two brothers who allegedly sprayed pepper into the eyes of two men at Teiman have been arraigned before an Adentan Circuit Court charged conspiracy and causing harm.

Benjamin Adjei Ashong and Patrick Mensah Ashong have pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Sedinam Balokah admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GHC120,000 with three sureties each.

This was after accused persons' lawyers Freeman Kwame Ndowu prayed for bail saying it was a bit bizarre that accused persons without any provocation, would pounce on the complainants.

According to defence counsel, his clients were married with kids and they were also self-employed.

Defence Counsel said his clients appear to stand trial any time they were called on.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko did not object to bail.

The matter has been adjourned to September 9.

Narrating the fact of the matter, Chief Inspector Nyarko said accused persons were self-employed and they reside at Teiman.

Prosecution said on August 2, this year, accused persons trailed the complainants on their way to their respective homes and they sprayed the pepper spray into the complainants' eyes.

The complainants, the prosecution said, were assisted and a report was made to the Police.

The complainants were issued with medical reports to seek medical care.

When the accused persons were arrested, the pepper spray was retrieved from Patrick.

---GNA

