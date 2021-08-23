ModernGhana logo
23.08.2021 Social News

It’s unfortunate, disappointing – ASEPA react to CHRAJ decision to discontinue CJ bribe probe

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
ASEPA Executive Director Mensah ThompsonASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson
The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) says it is disappointed that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has decided to cease investigations into the $5 bribery allegation leveled against Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

ASEPA over the weekend received a letter from CHRAJ indicating that it is no longer going to continue looking into the allegation because the matter is already being investigated by a committee instituted by the Presidency.

“Since the matter is pending in the appropriate constitutional forum, the commission, in the exercise of its discretion under Section 13 of Act 456, hereby ceases to investigate the complaint any further as the invocation of the Article 456 proceedings has effectively taken the matter out of the forum of the commission,” CHRAJ said in a letter sent to ASEPA.

Describing the explanation as crap in a Facebook post, ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson in a subsequent interview on Citi News, has described it as unfortunate and disappointing.

“If you read the case in point that CHRAJ cited as the basis for truncating this process, they claim that when a plaintiff sues the same defendant in two courts, the plaintiff is elected to stay one of the proceedings and so when CHRAJ during their preliminary investigation realized that another constitutional process has been activated, did they write to us the plaintiffs to stay one of the proceedings and proceed with the other.
“So with their own explanation, and their own case in point CHRAJ decided to unilaterally, violate the right of the plaintiffs by deciding for us which of the two processes to stay. We find this very unfortunate and disappointing,” Mr. Thompson said.

Meanwhile, information gathered indicates that findings of the investigation by the committee instituted by the Presidency has been submitted its findings to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

