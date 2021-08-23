Ketu South: 2 Three Town SHS students hire thugs to kidnap security man at Denu

It appears the level of indiscipline among students of Three Town Senior High School (SHS) at Denu in the Ketu South Municipality has reached a tipping point as students have once again attacked another staff of the school.

The latest attack was executed by two final year (day) students. They carried out a threat of kidnapping and beating one of the school's security man, but the security man managed to escape after two attacks.

This incident comes barely a month after another student, 19 years old Akakpo Gilbert slashed the upper part of the left elbow of a teacher, John Akey Kwashi.

The Information Communication Technology (ICT) teacher was allegedly stabbed for preventing the final year Visual Arts student from bullying a junior student on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at about 12:50pm behind the school's ICT Laboratory (Lab).

The situation infuriated teachers who boycotted the invigilation of the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Several key personalities including the Municipal Chief Executive, Edem Elliot Agbenorwu and the Member of Parliament, Dzifa Gomashie intervened and they returned to duty.

Even as the teachers were being impressed upon to stay at post, two final year day students; Bright Lambert Doe and Ishmael Agbasa, also attacked the school's security man on Sunday August 15, 2021 at about 10:30pm.

The two allegedly launched an initial attack on the security man Victor Nyavor Agbenoo but was unsuccessful. They later hired thugs to go and beat up the security man and kidnap him, but he flipped the wall of his home and escaped.

Details

The Denu Police have confirmed the recent incident and made the arrest of one of the suspects while the other is at large. According to them, Bright Lambert Doe who was arraigned before the Aflao Circuit Court on August 18, 2021 confessed to the crime of threat of kidnapping and beating to put the security man in fear of unlawful harm.

ASP Nakoja narrated that on August 13, 2021 the authorities of Three Town SHS seized mobile phones of students including that of Bright Lambert Doe and Ishmael Agbasa who are day students.

On the following day the two showed up at the school's entrance in an unprescribed uniform at about 7:00 am to enter the school and retrieve their mobile phones. However the Security man, Victor Nyavor Agbenoo who was on duty at the time refused them entry.

The two forced their way into the school amidst threat of kidnapping and beating of the security man for trying to stop them. The threats were made in the presence of some students and teachers.

The security man reported the two students to the senior prefect who managed to walk the two out of the campus.

True to their threats, the two stormed the house of the security man on August 15, 2021 at about 10:30pm to beat him. They blamed him for their unsuccessful attempt to retrieve their seized phones. The security man chased them off with a machete. The duo further threatened to return with thugs to kidnap and beat up the security man.

Few minutes later, they returned to the house of the security man with four thugs wielding cutlasses. On sensing danger, the security flipped over his fence wall and escaped. He sought refuge elsewhere till the following day before reporting the case to the Police.

Arrest and Court

On Tuesday August 17, 2021, Bright Lambert Doe was arrested when he showed up in school, He confessed to the crime and was arrainged accordingly. He told court he did not know the thugs. Instead his co-conspirator, Ishmael Agbasa who is at large was the one hired the thugs.

The court remanded him into Police custody to reappear on Monday August 23, 2021 while a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Ishmael.

---DGN online