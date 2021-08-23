NUNSEC ‘81 year group @ 40th: Headmistress pledges to make school one of the best 10 in Accra

The Headmistress of Nungua Senior High School (NUNSEC) Mrs. Ellen Asare Pepra has disclosed that the governing council of the school is on course to place the school among the top ten (10) best SHS in Greater Accra Region.

She said the school has competent tutors who will help students attain good grades in their final year examination.

"I must assure that with the necessary timely support NUNSEC will no time be counted among the 10 top schools in Greater Accra Region. We have moved from 21st to 16th in the last four years rankings", she stated.

She said this at the 40th-anniversary celebration ceremony launch of NUNSEC '81 year group on Saturday, 21st August 2021 at the school's Assembly hall in Accra.

Speaking on the theme: 'Celebrating God's Goodness After Secondary School', she noted that, the school has seen great changes through hard work.

Madam Ellen Asare Pepra commended 'ABLANDEI' 81-year group for giving back to the alma mater on their 40th-anniversary celebration.

She also called on other year groups to come home and help the school to achieve greater height.

Prior to the launch of NOSA 81 groups presented 40 computers worth GH¢24,000, a projector, painting of Assembly Hall and Dining Hall and promised to donate 200 plastic chairs to the school.

On his part, Tony Burns Techie, NOSA 81 year group Secretary, said, the celebration seeks to reunite all 81-year Abladei students and also give back to alma mater.

"This celebration we seek to achieve a lot. We want to reunite the 81-year group, we want to give back to our school to say thank you. We are going to create Nunsec Special Awards and Scholarship for deserving students and Special Welfare Fund for the 81-year group. We will give a facelift to the assembly and dining halls and donation of 200 plastic chairs, etc", he explained.

He advises the final year students to learn hard and avoid examination malpractice.

He urges them to obey the school's authority in order to excel in their final year examinations.

The launch also saw colourful and insightful culture and choreographic performance as well song ministration from the students.