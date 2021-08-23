ModernGhana logo
Soldiers demolish Hong-Kong building at Makola

1 HOUR AGO

The demolition of the Hong-Kong building at the Makola the Accra Central Business District has started following the recommendations of the Seven-member Committee.

The 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is responsible for pulling down the edifice but the AMA task force, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Police and NADMO were at the scene to assist and to ensure its success.

The demolition exercise is being undertaken in consultation with the various stakeholders and shop owners.

Head of Public Affairs of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Gilbert Ankrah, the speaking to the media during the demolition process, said the three-storey building is expected to be pulled down completely to pave way for the construction of a new one.

“But as it stands now I am not sure if the GAF would be able to finish everything today,” he stated.

He said the exercise could take more than a day because, after the demolition, the debris would be moved in order not to pose a danger to customers.

“I would not be able to know how long the exercise would take but it would surely take some time,” he stated.

Mr Ankrah noted that the building was private property so, after the demolition and clearing, the place would be handed over to the person for redevelopment.

He disclosed that until the demolition and clearing were done the road would not be opened to traffic.

“Should the GAF be unable to complete the demolition today, the road will not be opened to traffic but we are hoping that the military would finish pulling down the building today to enable people to continue with their business,” he stated.

Mr Ankrah said the informal sector played an important role in the development of the economy and that they acknowledged their contribution to the economy of the city.

He urged shop-owners around the enclave to exercise patience with the Assembly and cooperate with them in whatever activities they undertake to ensure things run successfully.

The exercise follows the recommendation of the technical team, which investigated the July 5 Fire, that the building was weak and its integrity compromised.

The three-storey building will be pulled down as recommended by a committee tasked by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to investigate the fire incident.

The building was gutted by fire on Monday, July 5 2021, destroying 122 wholesale and retail shops.

The shops deal in various kinds of wares such as beads, cosmetics, makeup products, wigs, fabrics among others.

---GNA

