23.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

40 drivers to face court today for various traffic offenses

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some 40 recalcitrant drivers who were arrested for breaking the Road Traffic Regulations by Citi TV's War Against Indiscipline (WAI) team are expected to appear before court today, Monday, August 23, 2021.

These drivers were arrested at the Kpone Barrier on Friday, August 21, 2021.

One of the offenders is the driver of a former Council of State member, Mr. Nii Kotei Dzani.

Mr. Nii Kotei Dzani who was on board the car tried to justify the reason he allowed his driver to break the law, but the police didn’t yield to his justification.

All of the arrested persons are expected to appear before the court.

About War Against Indiscipline

The #WarAgainstIndiscipline – Be the change campaign is aimed at helping to avert the increasing loss of lives through road crashes.

In May 2019, the station began the campaign against all forms of indiscipline in the country.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court and have them fined.

It covered roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra.

These roads include Spintex, Legon by-pass, Dawhenya, Pokuase-Amasaman, Kasoa-Weija, Adenta-Dodowa among others.

The first leg of the campaign was aimed at checking indiscipline on roads.

The campaign was also targeted at putting regulatory bodies on their toes to ensure that the various road safety laws are enforced.

A second leg sought to compel drivers to stay within speed limits.

---citinews

