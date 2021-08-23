UTAG, NLC back to negotiation table today

The leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), and the National Labour Commission are expected to resume negotiations today, Monday, August 23.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the government and UTAG, which led to the suspension of the latter's 13-day strike.

UTAG embarked on the strike over the government's failure to restore conditions of service for members agreed on in 2012, among other demands.

The President of UTAG, Professor Charles Marfo, in a Citi News said the union expects the government to treat this opportunity with enough commitment or risk another strike.

According to him, they (UTAG) want to have this issue dealt with once and for all.

“We have been negotiating and we said that the negotiation wasn’t going well because the government’s attention to our meeting wasn’t right and it was on that basis we gave them a deadline and went on strike. Now we have realised the seriousness and we want to have serious business and get things done with, and that is why we have even indicated the period within which the negotiation should take place.”

---citinews