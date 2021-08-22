ModernGhana logo
22.08.2021 Social News

10 feared dead, 24 others injured in accident on Kasoa-Winneba highway

Some 10 lives have been lost and 24 others severely injured in a gory motor accident at Gomoa Mampong on the Kasoa-Winneba highway in the Central Region.

Confirming this to the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaa Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO, said the injured 13 females and 11 males were receiving treatment at the Trauma Hospital in Winneba.

Providing details of the accident, DSP Oppong said on Sunday, August 22, the Yutong bus was travelling from Takoradi to Accra and on reaching a spot at Gomoa Mampong collided with a Kia Grandbird bus, which was travelling from Accra to Elubo.

The vehicles involved were a 33-seater Yutong bus with registration number GN 4741-10 and the 48-seater Kia Grand bird with registration number GS 6262-19.

She said 10 persons, including 45-year-old Mr Samuel Baah, the driver of the Kia Bus, were confirmed dead by medical officers on duty at the Health Facility.

She said Bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital morgue at Winneba while 34-year-old Mr Isaac Cobina, driver of the Yutong bus was assisting in Police Investigations.

---GNA

