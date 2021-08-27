Feed your spirit with God's word, it guarantees peace — Duncan-Williams

The Archbishop, Nicholas Duncan-Williams has encouraged believers to read the word of God in difficult times to make them stay strong.

He said believers should feed their spirits with the word of God and starve their doubts in times there seem to be no hope.

"It's during difficult times that people must learn to starve their doubts and let their spirits feed on the word of God. That is what would keep you in perfect peace".

Explaining his point, he referenced Isaiah 26:3 saying, "You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast because they trust in you".

According to him, believers must learn to discipline their minds to be steadfast on the Lord by reflecting on the word.

Duncan Williams further quoted from Philippians 4:6-7 saying, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus".

He admonished his followers not to be worried about the soul-sapping words people say to them during difficult times of their lives.

"We've to believe in the unadulterated, uncompromising word of God like never before. These are the times and the days to put our trust in the word of God and put the word of God to test".

The man of God said all these in relation to the trying times of the believer in a sermon he delivered on the topic "Feed Your Spirit, Starve Your Doubts" in a video on his Facebook page.

In concluding his motivational speech, Duncan-Williams encourages all believers to stick to God's word. "It builds you up and give you an inheritance among all saints". In trying times are the days You need to build up your confidence and your trust in God needs to build up. And what build us up more than anything is His word."