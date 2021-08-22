ModernGhana logo
22.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

Man shot dead wife, reports himself to police

A 45-year-old farmer has handed himself over to the police after allegedly shooting his 30-year-old wife to death.

Yaw Muntom of Lele, a suburb of Prang in the Bono East Region, told the police that a quarrel ensued between him and his wife, Abena Jayon, leading to the alleged murder.

Muntom allegedly told the police that in the course of the quarrel, he went to his room for his single barrel gun and shot her.

After his arrest, he led the police to the crime scene -his house- where he pointed to the police his deceased wife, lying in a pool of blood with the gun beside her.

An examination of the body by the police revealed gunshot wound on her left shoulder close to the neck with an empty BB cartridge found in the gun chamber.

The body has been deposited at the Matthias Catholic Hospital Morgue, Yeji, for autopsy as Muntom is in custody.

The police have confirmed the story.

---GNA

