22.08.2021 General News

Sandra Amarquaye of Karpowership Ghana honoured at Women in Mining and Energy Awards

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Communications Specialist of Karpowership Ghana, Ms Sandra Amarquaye has been honoured at the Women in Mining and Energy Awards.

She was awarded the Sustainability and External Relations Champion for how she has managed the company’s corporate affairs over the past year.

The award ceremony held at Movenpick Hotel in Accra recognized the outstanding achievements, contributions and value additions of women in mining and energy sectors. It also celebrated the role and achievements of women who have made a significant contribution to the two sectors. The award ceremony also sought to create awareness of the importance and need for the inclusion of women in these industries.

Ms Amarquaye is a trained communications professional who has previously worked with TV3 and Multimedia Group Limited.

As one of the employees who begun with the company in Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye together with others set up and established the policies, strategies, and action plans for the activities of the Communications Unit of the company to drive the corporate vision.

Sandra has continued over the past years to successfully undertake and implement the relevant CSR, media, stakeholder and community engagement actions and strategies which have ensured that the image and relations of the company have remained perfect.

In recognition of her initiative for action, innovative thinking,and the fresh ideas she has introduced and that has contributed greatly towards the success of the company over the period, she was awarded the Karpowership Ace of Initiative in 2018.

She was also nominated as emerging star in 2019 at the Ghana Energy Awards.

Under her watch as Communication Specialist, Karpowership has introduced a number of corporate social responsibility initiatives to support communities. The initiatives include the Karpowership welcome back to school, Karpowership bursary, Karpowership Mentorship Programme which brings students in touch with accomplished industry personalities to help groom the students. Over 400 students have benefitted so far from the initiative which is being rolled out in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The company has also recently introduced the Girl Power Initiative which seeks to offer girl children practical vocational skills that can help them earn extra income. As part of the initiative, more than 30 females have been trained in the making of fashion accessories.

Karpowership Ghana was on the award night also adjudged the best company in mentorship program.

