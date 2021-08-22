Mahama lands in Wa for 'Thank you' tour

Former President John Dramani Mahama will arrive in Wa on Sunday, August 22 to thank the people of the Upper West Region for their support during the 2020 General Elections.

The Former President and Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 General Elections will be welcomed into the region by the regional party executives, party supporters and sympathizers between 1700hrs and 1930hrs GMT.

The Former President is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area and his sub-chiefs, elders and faith leaders on Monday.

He will also meet with the Catholic Bishop and Priests as well as the Local Council of Churches before a media engagement.

Former President Mahama will also hold a session with party stakeholders, including the Members of Parliament from the Upper West Region, Regional and Constituency Executives, Council of Elders and former government appointees.

The rest are Election 2020 Parliamentary Aspirants, Regional Cadres Front, Regional Communication Team, TEIN Members and Patrons, professional unions, artisans and market women.

Former President Mahama has been touring the regions to thank the people for their support during the last elections.

---GNA