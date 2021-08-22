ModernGhana logo
Abesim murder: IGP storms Abesim with high powered police delegation

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare and a high-powered delegation have arrived at Abesim, near Sunyani, in connection with the gruesome murder of three young men in the town.

Tragedy hit the farming community in the early hours of Saturday, when Richard Appiah, a popular footballer, allegedly murdered his 12-year-old relative, with two others, and kept the body in a room.

Police have since retrieved and deposited the bodies of Louis Agyemang Junior, Stephen Sarpong and a yet to be identified body at a private mortuary at Mantukwa in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The IGP arrived in the town around 1030 hours to assess the situation, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt.

Dr Dampare had already held closed meetings with the personnel of the Abesim police station and in discussions with Barimah Kumi Acheaw, the Chief of Abesim and Kyidomhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area at the time of filing the report.

The IGP is expected to visit the crime scene at Alaska, a new settlement, as well as the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Abesim township is calm, amid a tight police presence.

---GNA

