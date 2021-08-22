A/R: New Edubiase SDA embarks on fraternal church service with muslims

There was absolute joy and unity among the members and leadership of the New Edubiase Central Seventh Day Adventist Church in the Ashanti Region when the church organized a fraternal service to worship with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission within the Islamic religion.

The program which took place at the church premises under the theme, "Adventist Muslim Relation", an initiative spearheaded by the SDA Church to develop and strengthen relationship between the two different religious bodies and also to spread the word of God as well.

Commenting on the importance attached to the program, Pastor S. K Yeboah, the New Edubiase SDA Central District Pastor emphasized how necessary it is to have mutual relationship with the Muslims.

The man of God indicated that, though both religions have different beliefs, yet such believes end up in one goal of going to heaven.

To make the occasion a unique one, all the SDA church members present were made to dress in Islamic uniforms.

The Muslims were also given gospel books as a gift of been present at the occasion.

In his brief observation, Sheikh Ishak Agyri leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission recounted how the Seventh Day Adventist Church at New Edubiase have been generous towards them.

He hinted about how they got a surprise visit from the church during their recent Salah celebration and hoped that the program was organized in the right direction to strengthen and harmonise unity and friendship between the two religious' bodies for a very long time to come.