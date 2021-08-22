NASPA Appoints Ms Henah Amamata Alhassan as National PRO

Ms Henah Amamata Alhassan

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) of Ghana has appointed Ms Henah Amamata Alhassan as its National Public Relations Officer.

Currently, Ms Henah Amamata Alhassan is the Naspa Women's Commissioner for Wa East District and also the Upper West Regional Vice President.

Her New Role

As a young lady who is passionately involved in youth activism and women empowerment, Ms Henah Amamata Alhassan brings on board fresh and innovative ideas that will help to protect, maintain, or enhance the had won image of the Association through her resilience, commitment to duty and spirit of teamwork.

History Behind the Formation of the Association (NASPA)

The Ghana National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) is an Association under the National Service Scheme. It was established in 1983 by the then National Service Personnel, who have agreed to participate in the National Service Scheme of the Republic of Ghana.

The Association, noting the importance of a unified and cohesive approach towards the welfare of Service Personnel.

And having in mind the need to enhance the struggle of Service Personnel through a cordial, peaceful and mature manner, decided to come together to form the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA).

The Association, since its inception, has become the official mouthpiece for the Ghanaian youth especially Service/Voluntary Personnel to voice out their concerns on matters concerning the welfare of the Personnels.