Quotation Master speaks on how to name children that syncs with the child's spirituality

African Traditional Spiritualist, Teacher and Advocate, Nana Kwaku Peprah has questioned how people pick and choose names for their children.

He said names have spiritual influence on the child.

"The fact that something has been done over the years doesn't make it right. What you know concerning giving names to children might not be appropriate and people must change."

He revealed that people should not just give names to their kids or just name them after relatives.

Quotation Master as he is commonly known, outlined three steps right names can be picked for children in sync with their spiritual makeup.

He said when a woman takes seed or gives birth, the parents must go and consult a spiritualist to help them ascertain the true identity of the child. Where from the child and the mission for which the child is destined to accomplish?

He added that parents must find out which of the four spiritual elements (water, earth, air and fire) the child belongs.

"This is critical because if your child is a water element and you give the child a name which is fiery, it shall douse the child's potentialities because water and fire don't match.

"If your child is a water element and you give the child a name that is airy or of earthy element, it shall be favourable to your child along the journey of life."

He underscored that after all these have been done and it is found out that, the child is an ancestor, a name of that ancestor can be given the child.

According to him, there are two categories of names on this earth: Spiritual names and normal names.

He noted that spiritual names are those of deities which includes rivers such as Birim, Prah, Tanoh, Densu and others.

"If any of those deities are linked to your family or is your family God, then you can name your child after that spirit if it's permissible. When that happens the deity shall always accompany your child, guard and assist your child in all ways.

"If your family isn't linked to the deity in any way, it becomes a normal name which shall not have any impact on your child".

He cautions people against the use of foreign names since most people don't even understand the etymology of such names.

"Some of the foreign names are names of gods and spirits. You name your child after those spirits and what do you expect to happen," he quizzes.

He made these revelations when he spoke to this writer on the "About Life" show on YouTube channel on the topic "Names and its implications on us."

Quotation Master stated, "If your parents gave you a name that isn't helping you, You can change it and give yourself a name that can help you. You're not under any obligation to use the name your parents gave you which you think is acting against you."