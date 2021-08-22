ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.08.2021 Social News

6-Month old baby, 8 others die in car crash on Accra-Kumasi highway

6-Month old baby, 8 others die in car crash on Accra-Kumasi highway
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Nine persons have been confirmed dead after a Sprinter Benz bus got involved in an accident on the Apedwa stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The nine who lost their lives were 5 females and three males, including a 6-month-old baby.

The driver of the sprinter bus with registration number GT-7394- 14, who is yet to be identified according to the police, was heading towards Accra from Nkawkaw.

The driver, in an attempt to avoid the traffic on the Apedwa Pig farm junction overtook the cars ahead of him.

He crashed into a DAF trailer truck with registration number 2459-T1-03, killing the nine on the spot.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who spoke to Citi News indicated that “the other victims who sustained severe injuries are receiving treatment at the Suhum and Kibi Government hospitals.”

He called on drivers who ply major highways to observe basic road traffic regulations at all times.

“I urge drivers to be extra cautious when using the roads. Let’s be responsible at all times. Due to the recklessness of one driver, an innocent 6-month-old baby has been lost.”

—citinews

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Bright Simons slams Auditor-General for not auditing EC, NLA, others
22.08.2021 | Social News
Pru West: Husband shot dead 30-year-old wife who has 9 children
22.08.2021 | Social News
Robbers shot dead two teachers at Derma, made away GHC200,000
22.08.2021 | Social News
Tragic murder of 13-year-old boy throws Abesim town into shock, disbelief
21.08.2021 | Social News
Lands Ministry to deploy guards to patrol galamsey polluted rivers
21.08.2021 | Social News
Women Foundation condemns kissing Priest
21.08.2021 | Social News
Police impound 40 vehicles for traffic offenses
21.08.2021 | Social News
Upper West floods: Building collapse kills 80-year-old woman
21.08.2021 | Social News
Agenda 111: Ablekuma Central District Hospital to be built at Agbogbloshie — Henry Quartey
21.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line