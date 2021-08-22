6-Month old baby, 8 others die in car crash on Accra-Kumasi highway

Nine persons have been confirmed dead after a Sprinter Benz bus got involved in an accident on the Apedwa stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The nine who lost their lives were 5 females and three males, including a 6-month-old baby.

The driver of the sprinter bus with registration number GT-7394- 14, who is yet to be identified according to the police, was heading towards Accra from Nkawkaw.

The driver, in an attempt to avoid the traffic on the Apedwa Pig farm junction overtook the cars ahead of him.

He crashed into a DAF trailer truck with registration number 2459-T1-03, killing the nine on the spot.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who spoke to Citi News indicated that “the other victims who sustained severe injuries are receiving treatment at the Suhum and Kibi Government hospitals.”

He called on drivers who ply major highways to observe basic road traffic regulations at all times.

“I urge drivers to be extra cautious when using the roads. Let’s be responsible at all times. Due to the recklessness of one driver, an innocent 6-month-old baby has been lost.”

