22.08.2021

Pru West: Husband shot dead 30-year-old wife who has 9 children



Yaw Muntom, a 45-year-old farmer at Lele, a suburb of Prang in the Pru West District of the Bono East Region, on Saturday, August 21, allegedly shot his wife in the left shoulder after a quarrel.

According to the Prang Police, the suspect reported himself and was arrested.

The police immediately led him to the crime scene to assist with further investigations.

Upon reaching the crime scene, the body of Muntom’s deceased wife was seen lying in a prone position in a pool of blood, while the single barrel gun allegedly used to kill her was found beside her body.

The deceased, Abena Jayon, aged 30, had nine children with her alleged killer, and had been married to him for the past decade.

Her body has since been deposited at the Yeji Mathias Catholic Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

—citinews

