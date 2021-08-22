ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.08.2021 Headlines

Cocoa Clinic failed to retrieve over GHS8.6M from 159 corporate organizations owing medical bills – Audit report

Cocoa Clinic failed to retrieve over GHS8.6M from 159 corporate organizations owing medical bills – Audit report
Listen to article

Ineffective debt collection strategy by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has led to the Cocoa Clinic losing over GHS8million to corporate companies by way of uncollected medical bills.

Management of the clinic according to the 2020 Auditor-General’s report, has been unable to collect bills from 159 corporate clients a total of GHS 8,664,558.93 owed the clinic for various health care services rendered to them as of September 30, 2019.

The report also disclosed that the Accounts Department of the Clinic could not extract the debtors’ age analysis from their software system to enable the clinic to ascertain and follow up on outstanding debts.

“The non-collection of the receivables was due to ineffective debt collection strategy, which includes not appointing an officer to follow up on outstanding debts.”

“The untimely recovery of the debt has resulted in uncertainty in their realization, which has negatively affected the liquidity position of the clinic”, the report stated. Recommendations

The Auditor-General, therefore, recommended that the management of COCOBOD should intensify its effort to recover these debts from the various organizations.

COCOBOD’s management however stated that they have issued demand notices to all companies concerned, although services have been suspended to some of the insurance companies and corporate companies that have failed to service their debt. Below is the breakdown of the 150 companies

8222021104130-13041q5dcw-cocoa-clinic-1

8222021104131-0f728m3xxs-cocoa-clinic-2

8222021104131-ptkwn0a442-cocoa-clinic-3

8222021104131-k5grj7u2h1-cocoa-clinic-4

8222021104131-m5htk8v331-cocoa-clinic-5

8222021104131-1h830n4ayu-cocoa-clinic-6

—citinews

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Accra: Two ‘Chale Wote’ festival organisers; one artist arrested at Jamestown
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Such a crap — ASEPA reacts to CHRAJ discontinuation of CJ Probe
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Recover the over GHS1million loan granted to staff – Auditor-General order Ghana Maritime Authority
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Address the high lending rates by commercial banks —Akufo-Addo directs BoG
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo present letters of credence to 13 new envoys
21.08.2021 | Headlines
CHRAJ discontinues investigation of CJ over $5m bribery allegation
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Prophet Muhammed own people rejected him, you'll come back successful like Prophet Muhammed — Larabanga Chief Imam to Mahama
21.08.2021 | Headlines
GNPC-Aker deal: CSOs still wondering how somebody recorded their ‘secret’ meeting
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Use your newly-acquired expertise, networks; work as comrades to help fight piracy, terrorism – Bawumia to GAFCSC Graduates
21.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line