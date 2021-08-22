West Gonja: Abu Jinapor support pupils with 80 bicycles

Students receiving the bicycles

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Abu Jinapor has supported students within the Busunu electoral area of the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region with 80 bicycles.

The beneficiary students who hitherto walk on foot to school were given a bicycle each.

Eighty pupils from communities such as Bidima, Tailorpe, Sumpini, Langantere, Kojope, Lorto, Bodukura, Kedendelenpa and Asamore all under the Busunu enclave received a bicycle each.

The donation was done on his behalf by the constituency executives of the party led by their Chairman, Alhaji Adam.

The Assemblyman for the area, Hon. Dari B. Thomas in an interview with this reporter expressed gratitude to the MP for responding to his calls to extend his helping hand to the pupils with bicycles who walk long distances to school.

The MP has also made arrangements with the Ghana Education Service to organise extra classes for JHS final year students within the West Gonja Municipality.

The aim, according to the MP, is to help improve the BECE results in his municipality which is set to commence on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Lawyer Abu Jinapor who doubles as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources defeated Hon. Adam Mutawkilu in election 2020 after serving two terms.

Before becoming MP, Abu Jinapor was the second Deputy Chief of Staff from January 2017 to January 2021.