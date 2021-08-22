ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.08.2021 Headlines

Sanction Ghana Maritime Authority for awarding sole source contract to Zeni Lite Buoy without PPA approval — Auditor General

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi (left), Director- General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA)Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi (left), Director- General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA)
Listen to article

The Auditor General report wants the management of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) sanctioned for awarding a sole source contract to Zeni Lite Buoy Company without the approval of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

This was captured in the latest Audit Report released by the Auditor-General for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Even though the report did not mention the contract sum, the Auditor-General indicated that there were procurement issues when it looked into the finances of the GMA.

“Management [of GMA] breached Section 40 of Public Procurement, 2003 (Act 663) as amended by awarding a sole source contract to Zeni Lite Buoy Co. Ltd without approval from Public Procurement Authority,” the report stated.

For this reason, the Auditor-General has advised that the management of GMA be sanctioned in accordance with Section 92 of the Public Procurement Act.

“We recommended that Management of the GMA should be sanctioned in accordance with Section 92 of Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended,” part of the Auditor-General’s report reads.

There could also be additional trouble for the management of the GMA after failing to recover over GHS1 million loan granted to staff and personnel on probation.

The Auditor-General has ordered that every single penny of the unpaid loan should be recovered.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
AFRIMA, Kundum missing cash: Strip off Nana Nkwantabisa's Chieftaincy title for disgracing Axim — Group to Paramount Chief
22.08.2021 | Headlines
Cocoa Clinic failed to retrieve over GHS8.6M from 159 corporate organizations owing medical bills – Audit report
22.08.2021 | Headlines
Accra: Two ‘Chale Wote’ festival organisers; one artist arrested at Jamestown
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Such a crap — ASEPA reacts to CHRAJ discontinuation of CJ Probe
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Recover the over GHS1million loan granted to staff – Auditor-General order Ghana Maritime Authority
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Address the high lending rates by commercial banks —Akufo-Addo directs BoG
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo present letters of credence to 13 new envoys
21.08.2021 | Headlines
CHRAJ discontinues investigation of CJ over $5m bribery allegation
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Prophet Muhammed own people rejected him, you'll come back successful like Prophet Muhammed — Larabanga Chief Imam to Mahama
21.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line