Sanction Ghana Maritime Authority for awarding sole source contract to Zeni Lite Buoy without PPA approval — Auditor General

Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi (left), Director- General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA)

Listen to article

The Auditor General report wants the management of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) sanctioned for awarding a sole source contract to Zeni Lite Buoy Company without the approval of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

This was captured in the latest Audit Report released by the Auditor-General for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Even though the report did not mention the contract sum, the Auditor-General indicated that there were procurement issues when it looked into the finances of the GMA.

“Management [of GMA] breached Section 40 of Public Procurement, 2003 (Act 663) as amended by awarding a sole source contract to Zeni Lite Buoy Co. Ltd without approval from Public Procurement Authority,” the report stated.

For this reason, the Auditor-General has advised that the management of GMA be sanctioned in accordance with Section 92 of the Public Procurement Act.

“We recommended that Management of the GMA should be sanctioned in accordance with Section 92 of Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended,” part of the Auditor-General’s report reads.

There could also be additional trouble for the management of the GMA after failing to recover over GHS1 million loan granted to staff and personnel on probation.

The Auditor-General has ordered that every single penny of the unpaid loan should be recovered.