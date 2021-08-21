Civic Education Clubs urged to take study of the constitution seriously

The Sene West district director of the National Commission for Civic Education Mr. Cletus Y. Suuk has urged civic education clubs to take the study of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana seriously.

He gave the advice during a debate his outfit in collaboration with the Presdel International School organized at Kwame Danso in the Sene West District of the Bono East region.

The debate on the motion ‘The Constitution of Ghana Protects the Rich and Punishes the Poor’ pitched the boys of the school’s Civic Education Club against their female counterparts with either party striving to impress the 3 member panel of judges namely: Messrs. Dennis Amaniampong, Martin Amoah and Fomeca Caesar all school club patrons.

The girls who spoke in favor of the motion were of the view that the poor are denied access to quality education especially in the private sector and legal representation in the law courts because of high fees thus depriving them of justice.

The boys who opposed the motion argued that the constitution protects all persons irrespective of color, religion, social standing and ethnicity quoting extensively from chapters two and five which touches on the sovereignty of Ghana and the fundamental human rights and freedoms of Ghanaians.

The proprietor of the school Mr. Awufo Dramani Dauda expressed his gratitude to the NCCE for establishing the club in his school adding that this has impacted positively on members by making them law-abiding.

The Commission presented copies of the abridged version of the 1992 constitution to the contesting parties’ whiles the proprietor donated a number of exercise books to them.