21.08.2021 Headlines

Recover the over GHS1million loan granted to staff – Auditor-General order Ghana Maritime Authority

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi (left), Director- General of the Ghana Maritime AuthorityMr Thomas Kofi Alonsi (left), Director- General of the Ghana Maritime Authority
The Auditor-General has directed the Ghana Maritime Authority to take steps to recover the over GHS1 million it paid to its staff in the form of loans.

According to the Audit Report of the Auditor-General ended December 31, 2020, the Ghana Maritime Authority has paid these loans to staff, and other personnel on probation but had failed to ensure they were paid back.

“Management granted new loans totalling GH¢375,000 to 11 staff, who have not fully repaid their existing loans of GH¢327,706.64.
“Management again granted loans totalling GH¢220,000 to 10 staff who were still serving their probation,” part of the Auditor-General’s report reads.

In its recommendation, the Auditor-General has asked that the management of the Ghana Maritime Authority go after its staff to ensure the loans are paid back.

“We recommended to Management recover all the outstanding loans and institute measures to ensure compliance with the provisions in the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921),” the report adds.

Meanwhile, the Auditor-General has also called for the Ghana Maritime Authority to be sanctioned after uncovering that management breached Section 40 of Public Procurement, 2003 (Act 663) as amended by awarding a sole source contract to Zeni Lite Buoy Co. Ltd without approval from Public Procurement Authority.

