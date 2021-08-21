Ahafo regional minister inspects progress of work on the cocoa rehabilitation program

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Honourable George Boakye this morninG embarked on a tour to inspect the progress of work of the Cocoa Rehabilitation program by the COCOBOD in the region.

He visited Sankore Cocoa District where he interacted with the beneficiary farmers, labourers, and supervising officials of the program.

Honourable George Boakye was overwhelmed by the massive work done so far and lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for such a great vision.

He also commended the workers for the great job done thus far and appealed to them to continue with the good work.

The Minister assured workers of the Cocoa Rehabilitation Program of his effort in ensuring that their plight was addressed.

Regional Manager for the Cocoa Health and Extension Division of the Cocoabod (CHED-COCOBOD), Mr. Emmanuel Anokye, on behalf of the workers expressed delight to the government for the initiative.

He thanked the Ahafo Regional Minister for the visit and to interact with the workers.

He urged farmers who are yet to benefit from the program to take advantage of the numerous advantages associated with the program.

According to him, a total of 5,771 acres of Cocoa farmlands in the Sankore Cocoa District have been covered so far, a total of 2,117 farmers in the Sankore Cocoa District have benefited from the program, a total of 2,170,169 plantain suckers have been planted on the farms, a total of 1,626,242 hybrid Cocoa seedlings have been planted, a total of 36,191 economic shade trees have been planted, 147 Technical Assistants employed and 6,000 labourers were employed.

The Minister was accompanied by the Regional Manager of CHED-COCOBOD, Mr Emmanuel Anokye, Deputy Regional Manager, Mr. Abdul Majeed Mumuni and District Manager for CHED-COCOBOD, Mr. David Afriyie Gyebi.