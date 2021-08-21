ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.08.2021 General News

Kotoko to probe alleged misconduct of Wahab Adams

Kotoko to probe alleged misconduct of Wahab Adams
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Kumasi Asante Kotoko says it has opened an probe into an alleged misconduct of their defender Wahab Adams.

According to reports in the local media, the player has left the shores of Ghana to undertake a trials with an foriegn club without the club permission.

A letter addressed to the player by Mr. Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, Administration and Operations Manager of the club said the alleged departure of the player goes against his contract and the regulations of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“We have been informed that you have allegedly left the shores of Ghana for trials with a football club abroad.

“You would more than agree that this action of yours if found to be true, shall be deemed as going against the binding contract you have with Asante Kotoko SC and an affront to the regulations of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other governing laws of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

“We have instituted a full investigation into this alleged conduct and would like to afford you the opportunity to confirm or deny the said trails you have alleged to engage without the permission of the club.

The statement entreated the player to give the club a response before Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 of which disciplinary measures shall be taken..

—GNA

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Kingsair travel and tour hosts Tulsa Massacre survivors
21.08.2021 | General News
Delay in MMDCEs appointment not hampering progress — Eugene Arhin
21.08.2021 | General News
Good news for students as plans to convert project works at varsities into business ventures underway
20.08.2021 | General News
STU to partner Sunyani Youth Development Association in youth empowerment
20.08.2021 | General News
James Dadson takes over as Executive Secretary of Lands Commission
20.08.2021 | General News
UNESCO calls for respect of freedom of expression and safety of journalists in Afghanistan
20.08.2021 | General News
Let's resume work on Agyapa deal now - ACEP
20.08.2021 | General News
Youth unemployment: SNV Ghana holds GrEEn job fair at Kumawu
19.08.2021 | General News
GBC, LBS sign cooperation deal to exchange broadcast technology experience
19.08.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line