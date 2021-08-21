ModernGhana logo
Prophet Muhammed own people rejected him, you'll come back successful like Prophet Muhammed — Larabanga Chief Imam to Mahama

By Ananpansah B. Abraham
The Chief Imam for Larabanga community in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region, Alhaji Mumuni Zankawa, has inspired former President John Dramani Mahama with the mental and moral strength needed to succeed in his political career.

According to him, just as the Holy Prophet Muhammad overcame trials to achieve success, so would he be successful in his endeavours.

"... Prophet Muhammed, when his own people neglected him and he moved from Mecca to Madina, he succeeded and returned to Mecca. Today, the whole World is full of Muslims. So, as the Prophet did, so shall you," he said.

Referencing the biblical quotation in 2 Corinthians 4:17-18, the spiritual leader in offering special prayers for the former President encouraged him to remain steadfast in the midst of the current trials for greater success awaits him.

Alhaji Zankawa likened the current situation of John Mahama to that of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, who in his prophetic life surmounted many trials to achieve the success of building the Islamic kingdom.

The Imam made these remarks when former President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call to him at his residence during his tour of the Savannah Region as part of his 'Nationwide Thank you Tour'.

Whilst appealing to the former President to remember his people 'when he returns to power,' he noted that the disputed 2020 polls were only preparing him and the NDC for a greater success ahead.

"When they push you aside small, it doesn't mean they push you out of the way. They want you to stand behind or aside and see the straightness of the road and if you go back small, you know I'm supposed to pass here. So the NDC as a party has been shifted a bit but eventually, it will come back," he stated.

Ex-president, John Dramani Mahama is currently on a nationwide tour to thank Ghanaians for the support rendered him and his party in the just ended 2020 elections.

At the Savannah Region, he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa 1, interacted with artisans, professionals and the media.

