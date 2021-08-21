Akufo-Addo is good at fighting corruption with rhetoric – Domelevo fires back

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has said the Akufo-Addo led government must go beyond rhetoric in its fight against corruption.

Speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the Catholic Professionals Guild about ‘Combating the virus of corruption in our country: my commitment as a Christian professional’, Mr Domelevo said “A good number of Ghanaians would like to see more action against corruption other than rhetoric”.

“Unfortunately, the leadership of the country is very good at rhetoric”, he observed, adding: “In my humble opinion, public funds are saved only when you have an effective administration with public accounting procurement systems.”

In his view, even though the digitalisation drive being led by Vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia is helpful, it will amount to nought if corruption is not confronted head-on.

“I appreciate the Vice-president’s efforts in public sector digitalisation. I commend him, except to say that if we don’t curb the indiscipline, the digitalisation will not bring the desired solution.”

Just a few days ago, President Nana Akufo-Addo said acting Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu has done what his predecessor Domelevo could not achieve while in office.

Mr Akuamoah Asiedu has been acting as A-G since August 2020 after Mr Domelevo was asked by President Akufo-Addo to go on his 167-day accumulated annual leave and subsequently retired by the president.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Ghana National Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “The Acting Auditor-General has demonstrated sufficient quality and independence of view”.

For instance, the president pointed out, Mr Akuamoah Asiedu “is responsible for some things that are unheard of”.

“In our history, the 12 statutory reports that have to be compiled and placed before Parliament in the year of Parliament, this is the first time it has ever been done”, the president said.

“Even the most touted Auditor-General before him never managed to do it and this one has done it”, Mr Akufo-Addo contrasted.

“I think on the basis of the work that he has done, the independence with which he has gone around with his work, if today efforts are made to confirm him, I believe it should be done, and that confirmation process will gather more public support”, he added.

