ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.08.2021 Headlines

Bawumia launches African Journal of Defence, Security and Strategy

Bawumia launches African Journal of Defence, Security and Strategy
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched the African Journal of Defence, Security and Strategy.

He launched the journal on Friday, August 20, 2021, when he graced a Joint Graduation Ceremony of Senior Command and Staff Course 42 and Master of Science in Defence and International Politics of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, in Accra.

According to him, the journal was the first of its kind in the West African sub region and the second in Africa.

The Vice President charged the graduands of the Ghana Armed forces’ Command and Staff College to apply their newly acquired knowledge, expertise and networks to help fight the growing threats of piracy and terrorism, particularly in Africa.

He reiterated that the President Nana Akufo-Addo's government recognizes the Armed Forces as a skills-based profession that requires constant training and development.

He pledged the government's commitment in the provision of necessary logistics to keep the Force in peak condition.

8202021104130-ptkwn0a442-img-20210820-wa0168-300x208

8202021104130-m6htk8v331-img-20210820-wa0167-300x158

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Address the high lending rates by commercial banks —Akufo-Addo directs BoG
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo present letters of credence to 13 new envoys
21.08.2021 | Headlines
CHRAJ discontinues investigation of CJ over $5m bribery allegation
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Prophet Muhammed own people rejected him, you'll come back successful like Prophet Muhammed — Larabanga Chief Imam to Mahama
21.08.2021 | Headlines
GNPC-Aker deal: CSOs still wondering how somebody recorded their ‘secret’ meeting
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Use your newly-acquired expertise, networks; work as comrades to help fight piracy, terrorism – Bawumia to GAFCSC Graduates
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo is good at fighting corruption with rhetoric – Domelevo fires back
21.08.2021 | Headlines
I’m not an ‘agenda' journalist – Paul Adom Otchere
21.08.2021 | Headlines
Council of State present findings of ASEPA's petition to remove CJ to Akufo-Addo
21.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line