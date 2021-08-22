Ghanians unhappy with ‘genuine’ WASSCE questions leakage

The worry about the future of today’s Senior High students keep increasing as questions for last Friday, August 20, 2021 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) paper got leaked more than 24 hours to the writing time.

Some teachers who expressed worry tell ModernGhana News that the papers were leaked on social media on Thursday.

Students writing the Food and Nutrition Paper 3 walked into the examination with already rehearsed answers in their rminds.

This is not the first time examination questions have been leaked before the writing time, however critics of the Nana Akufo Addo government feel the questions are deliberately leaked to help the candidates get good grades for political reasons.

The West Africa Examination Council has said umpteenth times that it would never leak any questions for any batch of students, but it appears the Examination Council is living up to its promises.

Others citizens also say the questions could have been leaked by some ‘powers that be’ without the knowledge of WAEC.

“Even if WAEC people see that this minister or Officer leaked the papers, what can they do in this our Ghana”, a teacher who pleaded anonymity asked regrettably.

An avowed critic of the Ministry of Education, Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) which broke the news wrote on its Facebook page:

Eduwatch WASSCE 2021 Monitoring

Today's Food and Nutrition Paper 3 which was scheduled for 1:30 PM, was leaked on social media at 6:00 am yesterday and 11:06 AM today.

We reported to WAEC at 11:10 AM, and can now confirm it is indeed a genuine leak. The paper is just starting at the Centres.

Eduwatch is monitoring WASSCE 2021 with the support of OXFAM, and will continue collaborating with WAEC to improve accountability in the Education Assessment Sector.