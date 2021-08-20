ModernGhana logo
Election 2020 a battle well fought, you're a hero; Almighty Allah guide, lead you to success — Yagbonwura blesses Mahama

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The King and Overlord of the Gonja people, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I, has showered his blessing on former President John Dramani Mahama.

He asks the almighty Allah to guide and lead him to success.

The Yagbonwura said this in a speech read on his behalf when the former President paid homage to him as part of his thank-you tour to the Savannah Region at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo today Friday, August 20.

The Yagbonwura also commended him over what he described as a well-fought battle in the 2020 general elections.

"I want to commend and congratulate you and your teeming supporters for a battle well fought during the 2020 general elections. Mr. former president, you are a hero because you did your part by serving your sovereign country Ghana. The Almighty Allah will guide and lead you to success," he stated.

Yagbonwura commended the former President for the decision to allow peace to prevail in the midst of the charged political atmosphere pertaining to the December 7 presidential election results.

"We are proud of you and words of description, joy and happiness cannot demonstrate our appreciation to you for not taking the law into your own hands. I wish to refer you to a verse in Proverbs which says, 'for though the righteous fall seven times, they will rise again, but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes,'" the King intimated.

The former President was accompanied to the Jakpa Palace by his running mate, Professor Naana Opoku Agyeman, former Chief of Staff Mr. Julius Debrah, National Chairman of the party Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the party's 2020 Campaign Manager Mr. Joshua Alabi and a host of others.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
