Akufo-Addo rewards Ghana’s Olympic Team with $150k after returning from Tokyo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rewarded the Ghana Olympic Team with a cash sum of $150,000 after returning from Tokyo.

Ghana last month traveled to Tokyo where twelve (12) athletes competed in various disciplines.

At the end of the games, young boxing sensation Samuel Takyi won bronze for Ghana in the Featherweight Division.

The 20-year-old ended Ghana’s 29years wait for an Olympic medal with the country’s last medal before his feat coming at the Barcelona 1992 games.

This afternoon, the Ghana Olympic Team including the athletes that competed in Tokyo and officials called on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

To show appreciation to the athletes for their efforts, the President has rewarded the team with $150,000 with each contingent expected to receive $5,000.

Meanwhile, boxer Samuel Takyi is set to receive a brand new car plus another $20,000 that will be deposited in a special fund to be invested in his career development.