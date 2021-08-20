SSNIT incurs loss of over US$11.7m from liquidation of three investments – Audit Report

The Auditor-General’s report has disclosed that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) incurred a loss of US$11,794,109 from the liquidations of three of its investments.

With a total cash outlay of US$14,768,153.00, the Auditor General has asked the management of SSNIT to investigate the non-performance of the investments to ensure value for money.

“The Trust made a total loss of US$11,794,109 from the liquidations of 3 of its investments with a total cash outlay of US$14,768,153.00," the report stated.

The Auditor also recommends that those found responsible for the loss should be appropriately sanctioned.

“We urged Management to investigate the non-performance of the investments for all with the aim of ensuring value for money and ensure that officers whose action led to the loss are appropriately sanctioned for the loss,” part of the Auditor-General’s report reads.

It adds, “We further urged Management to ensure that, effective feasibility studies are carried out before investing.”

Meanwhile, the Auditor-General says it also uncovered that the Management of the Trust could not retrieve an outstanding loan balance of GH¢146,964,641.07 from the Ghana Road Fund as of 31 December 2019.

The Auditor has directed that management of the Trust should collaborate with the Ministry of Finance and Ghana Road Fund to ensure full repayment of the loan.