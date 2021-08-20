My infrastructure record in Savannah Region unmatched — Mahama

Listen to article

Former President John Dramani Mahama has boasted that his records in infrastructure in the Savannah Region is yet to be matched by any government.

He said this in an interview he granted on Pad FM, a community radio station based in Damongo as part of his thank you tour in the Savannah Region today, August 20, 2021.

According to him, the several developmental projects undertaken during his term have bridged the inequality gap and to a large extent, alleviated the plight of the ordinary person in the region.

These he said are not purposely for political gimmicks or banters but a reality on the ground.

He mentioned the construction of the Fufulso-Sawla road project and the ancillary facilities such as markets, lorry parks and schools.

Mr. Mahama intimated that during his administration each secondary school in the region received a facelift in terms of infrastructure raging from classrooms, dormitories, dining halls and distribution of schools buses and uniforms.

In health care delivery, he mentioned the Bamboi Polyclinic, Sawla District hospital, Buipe Accident and Emergency Hospital and the upgrading of the Damongo Municipal Hospital.