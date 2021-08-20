STU to partner Sunyani Youth Development Association in youth empowerment

Listen to article

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) says it is ready to partner Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA) in areas such as skills training and entrepreneurial development to ensure a better future for the youth.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ing. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah said this in a speech read for him at this year’s celebration of the International Youth Day in Sunyani.

The theme for the occasion was “Transforming Food Systems: Youth innovation for Human Planetary Health.”

The Vice-Chancellor, whose speech was delivered for him by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Dickson Kyere-Duah, further said through youth education, engagement, innovation and entrepreneurial solutions, the Department of Agriculture of the University was ready to provide technical assistance to the Association or individuals who intend to venture into agriculture.

Prof. Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah commended the association for its intervention in the Integrated Sewing Project and encouraged members of the association to take advantage of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme by government to venture into large-scale farming.

He noted that considering the ever-increasing population of the world, there was the urgent need to ensure a corresponding increase in food production in a sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner.

Mr. Atta Akoto Senior, the President of the Sunyani Youth Development Association, disclosed that the association had set up a Youth Empowerment Training Centre to provide opportunities to the youth to acquire employable skills and earn a decent living.

“Through the support of the Australian High Commission, we have been able to fully activate our Integrated Sewing Project. We have the machines and infrastructure to implement the project. Forty people have been enrolled”, he also said.

“In working towards the attainment of our project, we are working towards bag production as well. We pray all gathered here to patronize our services and products in the areas of beautiful clothing designs, fugu fabrics, solar products and services, bead designs and craft, hair dressing, wig caps, welding services as a means of providing livelihood for our master craftsmen volunteers who have dedicated themselves to train the youths”, Mr. Akoto Senior added.