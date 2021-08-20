C/R: Clash between youth and alleged fraudsters at Assin Bereku leaves several injured, one dead

Listen to article

Angry youth of Assin Bereku in the Central Region have clashed with suspected fraudsters [Sakawa boys] leaving one person dead and several others severely injured.

The clash was fueled on the back of the death of a 67-year-old woman identified as Yaa Badua in the community.

According to the agitated youth, the death of the woman, plus other criminal activities in Assin Bereku including robbery and mysterious disappearance of people are the cause of the suspected fraudsters.

Taking matters into their own hands, the youth according to information gathered conducted a search in the ghettos where the suspected fraudsters live and ceased many parcels of marijuana, guns, cutlasses, knives, mobile phones, as well as laptops.

Apparently, these items were sent to the Police station where a complaint was filed but nothing was done.

Following the death of Yaa Badua, the youth has gone to the extreme by attacking these suspected fraudsters with sticks, cutlasses, stones, and other weapons.

In the end, a 26-year-old boy has been killed with nine other people suffering various injuries and requiring medical attention.

As a result of the intervention of the Assin Praso Police, 14 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at Assin Fosu Mortuary for Preservation as the Police continue with investigations.