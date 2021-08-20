ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.08.2021 Social News

Two women shot by musketeers during burial of late Gonja Chief

Two women shot by musketeers during burial of late Gonja Chief
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Two women who were hit by stray bullets at Tutuka in Obuasi on Thursday have been treated and discharged.

The women, only known as sister Abena and sister Adwoa, sell roasted corn and fried chicken respectively at the Tutuka market.

The duo were mistakenly hit when a group of mourners who were on their way to bury the late Gonja Chief of Obuasi shot sporadically.

“They were shooting by heart and some of the bullets hit the women”, the eye witness who could not say whether the shots were directed in the air or towards other pedestrians noted.

It was not readily known whose guns were pointed in the direction of the women but police have started investigations to bring the culprits to face the law.

Obuasi Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Nyaaba who confirmed the news to ModernGhana News said “we are sure we will make some arrests today because we have been investigating since yesterday”.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Pay us our April, May, June, and July allowances — Student nurses at Bolga NTC
20.08.2021 | Social News
We shit in the bush because we have no toilets — Salom-Madagber residents
20.08.2021 | Social News
We're working to ensure speedy completion of Kumasi City Market – Deputy Minister
20.08.2021 | Social News
C/R: Clash between youth and alleged fraudsters at Assin Bereku leaves several injured, one dead
20.08.2021 | Social News
Late Sergeant Adjetey’s last surviving son Okan-Adjetey reported dead
20.08.2021 | Social News
C/R: One killed, 9 injured after youth and ‘fraud boys’ clashed at Assin Bereku
20.08.2021 | Social News
I kissed to add human touch to appreciation, forgive me — 'Kissing' Priest begs
20.08.2021 | Social News
55-year old man dies while escaping from COVID-19 treatment centre at Sekondi
20.08.2021 | Social News
Ghanaian and Chinese man killed at mining site in Amansie after they were ‘mistakenly’ shot by a guard
20.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line