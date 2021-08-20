Two women shot by musketeers during burial of late Gonja Chief

Two women who were hit by stray bullets at Tutuka in Obuasi on Thursday have been treated and discharged.

The women, only known as sister Abena and sister Adwoa, sell roasted corn and fried chicken respectively at the Tutuka market.

The duo were mistakenly hit when a group of mourners who were on their way to bury the late Gonja Chief of Obuasi shot sporadically.

“They were shooting by heart and some of the bullets hit the women”, the eye witness who could not say whether the shots were directed in the air or towards other pedestrians noted.

It was not readily known whose guns were pointed in the direction of the women but police have started investigations to bring the culprits to face the law.

Obuasi Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Nyaaba who confirmed the news to ModernGhana News said “we are sure we will make some arrests today because we have been investigating since yesterday”.