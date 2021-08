Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia today wish his wife, Samira Ramadan-Bawumia who turn 41 years today.

The Vice President posted: “Happy birthday to my dear wife Samira”.

According to him “You (Samira) have been a rock for me and you continue to amaze me with all the things you do for others, especially the underprivileged”.

He added that “The kindness of your heart shines through even brighter than your beauty. Happy birthday, darling”.

“I love you”.