20.08.2021 Social News

I kissed to add human touch to appreciation, forgive me — 'Kissing' Priest begs

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
I kissed to add human touch to appreciation, forgive me — 'Kissing' Priest begs
The former Priest of St. Monica S College of Education, Father Baltharzzar Obeng Larbi has issued an apology for going the extreme to kiss school girls contrary to the norms of the Anglican Church.

The Priest in the last few days has come under severe backlash after he was seen in a video taking turns to kiss three final year students during service last Sunday in a way to show appreciation.

Set to face sanctions according to the rules of engagement of the Anglican Church, Father Baltharzzar Obeng Larbi has today come out to apologise for his actions.

“An attempt to add a human touch resulted in the scene in the video.

“Accordingly, I am sincerely sorry for my actions seen in the video. I seemed to have taken a number of things for granted. I did not think my behaviour through and I admit that the act and its setting are wrong even in the absence of Covid-19.

“I sincerely apologise to my Archbishop, the entirety of the Anglican Communion, the College, the affected students and their families, and the generality of the public. I pray for forgiveness from all and sundry and plead that you hold me in your prayers during this trying times. May God bless us all,” part of a release signed by Father Baltharzzar Obeng Larbi has said.

Meanwhile, Father Baltharzzar Obeng Larbi has already been relieved of his role at the St. Monica S College of Education as investigations continue into the kissing incident.

Find below the apology from the Priest:

