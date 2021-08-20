Don’t rob Kissi Agyebeng of the independence of his office – Mahama to gov’t

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has urged Akufo-Addo and his government to provide the new Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng the freedom and independence to work.

According to Mr. Mahama, the first special prosecutor, Martin Amidu complained of so many things and as a result could not continue to succeed.

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 General Elections believes that if Kissi Agyebeng will succeed, the government must ensure his office is provided with the needed independence.

“The first Special Prosecutor did not get the kind of cooperation he needed to be able to do the work that he had been given. We heard him complain about funding of the office, in terms of logistics and finance to recruit the kind of personnel that he needed to do the job,” ex-President Mahama said during his thank you tour in Tamale on Thursday.

He added, “We also heard many complaints where the executive and the political establishment had attempted to interfere in his job. The beauty of the Special Prosecutor is the independence of the office and his ability to investigate corruption notwithstanding whose ox is gored. When you take that independence away, it robs the office of its usefulness. We hope that those things will be corrected under this new Special Prosecutor.”

John Dramani Mahama says he hopes Kissi Agyebeng will bring his expertise and brilliance to the Special Prosecutor’s office in order to achieve the mandate given to him by the Ghana government.

Currently touring his third region, former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to tour all 16 regions before the close of the year.