Johnson & Johnson vaccination ends today

The vaccination of Ghanaians in COVID-19 hotspots in Ghana with the Johnson & Johnson vaccines is expected to end today, Friday, August 20.

The five-day exercise, which started on Monday, August 16, 2021, was carried out in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions. It targeted areas, where health officials say, are epicentres.

A lot of the vaccination centres recorded high patronage.

The 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are the first batch of the Africa Union's African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative delivered to Ghana.

Ghana recently took delivery of another 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK government.

The vaccines, which were delivered on Wednesday [August 18, 2021] through the COVAX facility, were received at the Kotoka International Airport by a Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, a Representative of the UK High Commission, Mr. John Whittle & the UNICEF Representative and other partners.

UNICEF said the donation is to “support the ongoing vaccination campaign”.

The vaccines were subsequently transported to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for storage and subsequent use.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has however said priority will be given to the persons who took the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March 2021 and are yet to receive their second jabs.

---citinews