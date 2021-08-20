Axim: We never received GHS200k for Kundum Festival; go to Catherine Afeku for clarification – Planning Committee react to Audit Report

The Axim Planning and Organizing Committee has denied receiving a sum of GHS200,000 from the Ministry of Tourism in 2018 for the annual Kundum Festival.

It comes after the Auditor-General’s report for the period ended 31 December 2020 revealed that an amount of GH¢387,196.00 meant for the Marine Drive project was misapplied and spent on other activities including the AFRIMA and Kundum Festivals.

“In contravention of Section 7 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), we noted that funds meant for the Marine Drive project amounting to GH¢387,196.00 were misapplied for the celebration of AFRIMA, Kundum Festival, and other activities,” the Audit Report states.

The audit report also mentions the release of GH¢100,000.00 to Palm Media Ghana Ltd for the launch of AFRIMA 2018 on 17th-19th May 2018, and 200,000 for the release of funds to support Kundum Festival from 1st – 9th September 2018.

In reaction, the Axim Annual Kundum Planning and Organizing Committee has released a statement to set the record straight.

“It should also be noted that no funds were received from either the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts or Hon Catherine Afeku's office to assist with the aftermath of any of our Kundum Festival projects, including the Theatre Project.

“The Committee therefore cautions the public and sympathizers of the two political parties in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency not to bring the Planning and Organising Committee and any of its members, as well as the traditional leadership of Axim, into disrepute and public ridicule over the pending financial irregularities cited by the Auditor General regarding monies meant for Kundum Festival Celebration,” part of the release from the committee reads.

Meanwhile, the committee admits that it received an amount of GHS7,000 from the Tourism and Creative Arts Industry to be distributed to Axim's two traditional leaders (Upper and Lower).

It also admits that an amount of GHS5,000 was received from Madam Catherine Afeku's office as then Member of Parliament for its constituency to aid the successful organization of the festival.

Find below the release from the committee: