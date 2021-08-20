ModernGhana logo
20.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

Four Nkawkaw female cop killers remanded

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Kaneshie District Court has remanded into Police custody four suspects over the death of Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei of the Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command in the Eastern Region.

The pleas of Abraham Bekoe, Eric Akwasi Agyemang, Sumbe Dorzi and Evans Akpaloo were not taken by the Court presided over by Rosemond Adjiri Dodoo.

However, the fourth accused person, only named as Nana is currently on the run.

All four persons are drinking spot operators. On August 17, 2021, at about 7pm, police received information that a lifeless body was lying at a hotel near Nkawkaw.

Police proceeded to the scene and found the body of Lance Corporal Sarah.

Police also disclosed that the deceased had earlier locked up one Dampare in her room and drove away in her car to meet Bekoe but never returned.

Probe on her phone made known the ones she last communicated with and police intelligence led to the arrest of the four persons.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Anane did not give the facts of the case. It was adjourned to August 31.

He said the complainant in the case was the Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command.

---GNA

