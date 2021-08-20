ModernGhana logo
20.08.2021

Emotional Prof. Gyampo must tone down on his chaotic utterances – Group on UTAG brouhaha

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Network of Associations of Registered NGOs in Ghana (NARNGO) has advice the Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo to slow down on his utterances in the impasse with government.

It comes after the University of Ghana lecturer said in an interview that ‘lecturers don’t eat meetings’ in the wake of the UTAG strike action.

Referencing that statement and other bold claims from Prof. Gyampo, NARNGO has issued a press release calling for a ceasefire.

According to the Network, it is not only very sad to have the UG lecturer make such statements but it is also unfortunate and uncalled for.

“NARNGO will want to appeal to UTAG’s Secretary, Professor Ransford Gyampo to tone down his utterances and not to create a chaotic environment especially in these difficult times and collaborate with Government and National Labour Commission (NLC) to find amicable solution to this age-long problem successfully once and for all in the supreme interest of Ghana,” part of the release from NARNGO signed by National President & Project Strategist Kofi Lucas has said.

The Network stresses that “In the supreme interest of Ghana, we leaders, must be careful of our emotions, negative comments and utterances and exhibit maturity in order to sustain the peace and tranquility we are enjoying in Ghana.”

Find below the press release from NARNGO:


