Youth unemployment: SNV Ghana holds GrEEn job fair at Kumawu

SNV Ghana, a non-profit international organization under the boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities (GrEEn) project together with the Sekyere Kumawu District Assembly has organized a job fair at Kumawu.

The fair, which is the fourth of its kind in the Ashanti Region since January 2021, was tailored towards creating jobs for the youth and exposing them to favorable circumstances in the green sector.

Held at the Kumawu Presbyterian Basic School on Monday, August, 16 2021, the event brought together employers, entrepreneurs, and job seekers to promote job opportunities, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Speaking to this reporter, the Skills Development Adviser for SNV Ghana Mrs Gifty Afi Cudjoe explained that the SNV Green Project is implementing a four-year joint project with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) with funding from the European Union Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands.

Participants were furnished with green opportunities within the country to guide their career decision, she said.

The job fair also serves as a platform for preparing qualified skilled labour through employability sessions such as the writing of curriculum vitae, job description analysis, and cover letter.

She added that the project was being implemented in the Western and the Ashanti Regions, to address the root causes of irregular migration by supporting the sustainable and climate-resilient local economy, green and decent jobs as well as enterprises in Regions of departure, transit and return.

“Inadequate career counseling, guidance, and preparedness render many youths incapable of identifying and taking advantage of existing opportunities even at the District level,” she noted.

She commended all the exhibitors who showcased their products at the fair and other stakeholders for dedicating their time to be part of this success.

A tutor at Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School who doubles as the Constituency Secretary for the New Patriotic Party NPP in the area Hon Fredua Agyeman delivering a speech on behalf of the District Chief Executive encouraged the youth to embrace the (GrEEn) project as it could aid them to become better persons in society.