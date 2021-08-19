GBC, LBS sign cooperation deal to exchange broadcast technology experience

The Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) have signed a professional partnership agreement to exchange broadcast technology experience.

The signing took place on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 at the headquarters of GBC.

The agreement, which establishes a strategic framework for technical and professional cooperation, is a milestone in deepening relations between the two entities and will serve as a foundation for promoting growth, productivity, innovation and efficiency for the parties.

The agreement was signed by Ms. Estelle Liberty Kemoh, Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), and Professor Amin Alhassan, Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). The agreement was witnessed by Mr. Alieu Massaquoi, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Liberia in Accra, Ghana.

The agreement commits LBS and GBC to sharing programme content, exchanging broadcast technology experience, deploying technical and professional staff for the digital upgrade of radio and television, and upskilling staff through training in news production and presentation, programming, digital technology and repairs.

Ms Estelle Liberty Kemoh, Director General of LBS, who spoke at the ceremony, lauded the partnership as a boost to Ghana-Liberia relations, stressing that both LBS and GBC can enhance their productivity in public broadcasting through this collaboration. She also pointed out that the agreement with GBC can be a launching pad for young professionals to hone their skills in professional broadcasting.

The Director General of GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan, asserted that the agreement will enable the GBC and LBS to build a partnership that will drive the transformation of both institutions in the ever-evolving media landscape to be in cadence with the emerging trends in the industry. Professor Alhassan also pledged his institution's full support in the implementation of the partnership agreement.

The signing of the joint partnership agreement was part of the three-day working visit of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) delegation to Accra, Ghana.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the LBS delegation was invited by the Director General of GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan, to tour the radio and television facilities.

During the working visit, the Director General of LBS, Ms. Estelle Liberty Kemoh, also paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Monday, August 16, 2021. The LBS boss conveyed the best wishes of the Liberian President, His Excellency George Manneh Weah, to the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to Minister Nkrumah.

Ms Liberty Kemoh also conveyed greetings to the Ghanaian Minister of Information from his Liberian counterpart, the Honourable Ledgerhood Rennie, who is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Broadcasting System. Ms Liberty Kemoh acknowledged the close relationship between the two countries and their leaders and stressed the importance of pooling of resources for technical cooperation and collaboration among developing countries in the Global South.

In response, Ghana's Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, assured the LBS Director General that his government is looking forward to cooperate with Liberia in all areas of mutual interest.

Earlier during the working visit, the LBS delegation visited the facilities of K-Net, an international telecommunications provider, operator and system integrator headquartered in Accra, Ghana and the headquarters of the National Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Head-End in Kanda, Accra, Ghana.

The LBS Director-General was accompanied on the working visit to Ghana by Mr. Sober George, Deputy Director General of Media Services/Broadcasting of LBS, and Mr. Aaron B. Kollie, Broadcasting Consultant of LBS.